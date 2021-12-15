Home  >  Business

PSEi falls as PH reports first 2 cases of omicron variant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2021 10:38 PM

Philippine shares succumbed to panic selling after the Department of Health announced the country's first two cases of the omicron variant. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2021
