Pagkawala ng load, double charging sa RFID mareresolba sa Enero: Mayor Gatchalian

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nagkaroon na ng kompromiso sa pagitan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Valenzuela at operator ng North Luzon Expressway hinggil sa usapin ng nawawalang load, double charging at iba pa na naging suliranin ng mga motorista sa ipinapatupad ng RFID system.

“Sa awa ng Diyos, nagkaroon kami ng kompromiso doon. Ang napagkasunduan sabi nila by end of January 2021 tapos na sila sa systems upgrade, mare-resolba na daw yun,” pahayag ni Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo, sinabi ni Gatchalian na magkaroon sila ng kasunduan na matatapos nga ito sa susunod na buwan at itatrato na itong “resolved, wag lang silang pumalya sa pangako.”

“Ang panukala namin, magpipirmahan kami ng undertaking kung saan dapat matapos by January 30 at wala nang complaints. Kung meron pa, masususpinde na naman sila. Kung matatandaan niyo, dalawang klase ang complaint, yung traffic at consumer rights issues,” sabi niya.

Magugunitang sinuspinde ng lokal na pamahalaan ng lungsod ang business permit NLEX dahil sa mga reklamo ng glitches sa RFID system na ipinatutupad nito.



- TeleRadyo 15 Disyembre 2020