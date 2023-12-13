Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower ahead of Fed, BSP policy decisions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:27 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares returned to negative territory ahead of Thursday’s rate-setting meeting of the Philippine central bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  