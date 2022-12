Watch more on iWantTFC

Meta Philippines is helping businesses connect with consumers during the holiday season with its "Love Local" campaign, its country director John Rubio said on Wednesday.

At least 75 percent of monthly active users in the Philippines on Facebook are connected to at least one business and over 270 million active users globally are connected to a business in the Philippines, Meta said.

"We help businesses connect to potential consumers or potential customers for them throughout the world... We wanted to highlight the creativity and diversity of all small businesses in our platform," Rubio told ANC.

Rubio said Meta has also trained 60 Filipino businesses in using the platform to expand.