Frozen galunggong na may 2-taon shelf life ibinebenta muli dahil sa kakulangan ng supply

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2022 10:47 AM

Nagsimula nang magtinda ang mga fish vendor ng frozen galunggong sa may Obrero Market sa Maynila dahil sa kakulangan ng supply at mahal na presyo ng sariwang galunggong.

Mas mababa ang presyo ng frozen galunggong na mabibili sa halagang 170 per kilo, di tulad ng fresh galunggong na nasa 250 per kilo ang bentahan ngayon. 

Ayon sa mga fish vendor, ngayong linggo lang sila nagsimulang magtinda ng frozen na isda dahil walang dumating na supply ng sariwang galunggong. Kung meron man ay dumarating lang ito isang beses kada dalawang linggo. Bukod pa dito ay napakamahal ng presyo nito kaya't mahihirapan silang ibenta. 

Ang mga frozen galunggong na binebenta dito ay nanggagaling sa China at tumatagal ng dalawang taon bago masira. 

Ang sabi naman ng mga fish vendor dito, magbebenta silang ulit ng sariwang galunggong sa oras na bumaba na ang presyo nito. 

