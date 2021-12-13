Home  >  Business

Philippine shares eke out gains to end at 7,197

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 12:45 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index began the new trading week on a quiet note. Investors turned cautious ahead of more than a dozen central bank meetings this week. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2021
