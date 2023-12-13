Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' largest feed millers group has urged the government to extend EO 10 which lowered the tariff on imported corn from 35 percent to 5 percent.

AFMI President Edwin Mapanao said that while they prioritize locally produced corn for the feeds, the supply is not enough.

He said the big challenge is to bridge the gap, especially with El Niño expected to have a significant impact on the country's agriculture next year.

"We need to prepare for this," Mapanao said.

He noted that Vietnam has only a 2 percent tariff on corn, while Thailand has zero tariff. This means that these countries are better positioned to bring in raw materials from Latin American and non-ASEAN countries.