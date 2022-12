NTC urges public to register SIM ahead of deadline

Watch more on iWantTFC

The public is encouraged to register their SIMs before the deadline to avoid losing their mobile numbers, National Telecommunications Consultant Edgardo Cabarrios said on Tuesday.

Failure to register within the given period will result in the deactivation of their SIM cards.

SIM registration is set to begin on Dec. 27.

"Naghihintay ng deadline ang ating mga kababayan bago magregister. Kaya nakikiusap po tao sa ating mga kababayan, pagbukas po sa Dec. 27 kung wala naman po tayo gagawin na importante mag register po tayo, wag na po natin intayin yung maalpit na deadline," Cabarrios told Teleradyo.

(They're waiting for the deadline before registering. That's why we're asking the public to register when it opens on Dec. 27. If we have nothing important to do, let's register, let's not wait for the deadline)

The NTC on Monday released the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) governing the SIM registration law.

All SIMs must be registered 180 days following the effectivity of the law. But Cabarrios said the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) could extend the deadline if necessary.