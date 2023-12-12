Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Supermarket customers in the Philippines seem to have changed their buying behavior amid the higher prices of goods this year, the head of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association said Tuesday.

"There’s been a shift to other brands, and shift to sizes which are more affordable, just to make sure that everything’s in your basket," said association president Steven Cua.

Cua said supermarket owners have mixed views on their stores' sales performance this Christmas season.

"Some are pessimistic, they say, 'No it’s not gonna be the same as last year, if you observe the buying right now.' But others are hoping, of course, we’re always optimistic about, hoping that the sales will be better than last year."

Cua said households are starting to troop to their stores to buy their necessities amid the holiday rush.

"But a lot of buying right now is done by corporate buyers, who are giving these as loot bags to their employees or as gifts to their customers," he said.

The executive said there will be enough supply of Christmas goodies in supermarkets nationwide.

He said holiday shopping usually kicks into high gear in the last five days before Christmas.

--ANC, 12 December 2023