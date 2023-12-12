British Embassy bullish on UK-PH healthcare collaboration

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Embassy of United Kingdom in the Philippines is bullish on collaborations between the UK and Philippine healthcare sectors, citing as an example the Twinning Partnership between Pasig City and the county of West Yorkshire.

The partnership is expected to result in a patient registry for primary care, said Jasmine Bourne, Political Councillor of the UK Embassy in the Philippines.

The UK government recently brought nine National Health Service organizations to connect and share expertise with their Philippine counterparts.



ANC, 12 December 2023