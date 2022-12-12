Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Loan facility ng gobyerno inaalok sa employers na hirap magbigay ng 13th month pay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 09:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hinikayat ng Department of Labor and Employment ang mga employer na may problemang pinansiyal na magbigay ng 13th month pay gamit ang loan facility ng gobyerno. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Disyembre 2022 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   labor   DOLE   13th month pay   benefits   MSMEs   Small Business Corporation  