Loan facility ng gobyerno inaalok sa employers na hirap magbigay ng 13th month pay

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 12 2022 09:23 PM

Hinikayat ng Department of Labor and Employment ang mga employer na may problemang pinansiyal na magbigay ng 13th month pay gamit ang loan facility ng gobyerno. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Disyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.