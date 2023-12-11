Home > Business Startup Toki eyes slice of $5-B collectibles market in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2023 07:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- E-commerce platform Toki wants to take advantage of the $5 billion collectibles market in the Philippines. Chief executive officer Frederick Levy said their platform is more secure and efficient than Facebook and Instagram, which are commonly used by collectors buying and selling online these days. Levy also stressed that they vet their sellers, even going so far as asking for their financial information and visiting their warehouses and stockrooms before allowing them on the platform. The executive said the bestselling collectibles in the Philippines are sneakers, Funko figurines, NBA cards, and Lego. --ANC, 11 December 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Toki toy collections collectors collectibles sneakers Funko pop NBA cards