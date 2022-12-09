Home > Business PH shares end trading week on high note ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 10 2022 12:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares ended the trading week on a high note tracking the movement of other Asian markets. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, PSEi, Philippine Stock Exchange Read More: Philippine shares Asian markets trading week PSEi Philippine Stock Exchange /video/news/12/10/22/visayas-bracing-for-floods-amid-tropical-cyclone-threat/video/news/12/10/22/who-is-ups-new-president/video/business/12/10/22/filipinos-face-higher-utility-rates-contribution-hikes-in-2023/video/news/12/10/22/critics-slam-housing-proposal-to-create-maharlika-fund/video/news/12/10/22/sovereign-wealth-fund-bill-gets-major-amendments