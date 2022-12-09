Home  >  Business

Filipinos face higher utility rates, contribution hikes in 2023

Dec 10 2022

Filipino consumers already struggling with record-high inflation will be hit with higher bills next year. Utility rates are going up along with a hike in contributions to state pension funds and health insurance. We have this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 9, 2022
