DOLE tells employers: Settle regular holiday pay before year-end

Employers should pay their workers for this year's 12 regular holidays before Dec. 31, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Wednesday.

On regular holidays, workers should get the equivalent of their daily pay even if they do not report for work. The labor department earlier allowed employers to defer this pay due to business difficulties that the novel coronavirus pandemic caused, said DOLE Undersecretary Benjo Santos Benavidez.

"Minamandatuhan na po namin iyong mga kumpanya na nagpaliban ng pagbabayad ng regular holiday pay na bayaran na bago matapos ang taon iyong kanilang mga manggagawa," he said in a public briefing.

(We are mandating the companies that deferred the regular holiday pay to give this before the end of the year to their workers.)

Employers who will fail to do this risk seizure of their properties or bank credits, Benavidez said.

