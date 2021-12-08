Home  >  Business

Presyo ng krudo, masaganang ani may epekto sa inflation: prof

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2021 09:35 AM | Updated as of Dec 08 2021 09:53 AM

MANILA – Maaaring patuloy na bumaba ang inflation—o ang antas ng pagtaas ng mga presyo ng bilihin—kung patuloy ang pagbaba ng presyo ng krudo at maganda ang ani ng mga magsasaka, ayon sa isang eksperto.

“Sa palagay ko kung patuloy na bumababa ang presyo ng gasolina, at kung maganda naman ang ani ng ating mga magsasaka, patuloy pong bababa ang ating inflation,” ayon sa ekonomistang si Professor Emmanuel Leyco.

Pumalo sa 4.2 porsiyento ang inflation ng bansa nitong Nobyembre. Ito ang pinakamababang numero sa huling apat na buwan.

Pero dagdag ni Leyco, dapat ring bantayan ang epekto ng inflation sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Pilipinas.

“Pero bantayan po natin saan po ba talaga bumababa ang presyo sa atin pong mga lugar sa Pilipinas,” aniya.

“Wag lang po yung sasabihin natin na mababa na ang inflation sa buong Pilipinas dahil hindi po pantay-pantay ang dating ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin sa iba’t ibang mga mamamayan at kung saan po kayo nakatira.”

Nitong Nobyembre, sa Davao Region naitala ang pinakamataas na inflation rate sa buong bansa, habang sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) naman naitala ang pinakamababang inflation rate.

--TeleRadyo, 8 December 2021
