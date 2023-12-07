Home  >  Business

PH unemployment rate eases to 4.2 pct in October

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2023 11:22 PM

Lower unemployment is recorded in the Philippines as the holiday season creates a demand for more workers.

But employed Filipinos are still searching for more income through additional work. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2023
