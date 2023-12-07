Is it time for BSP to cut rates? Finance chief answers

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Thursday said he is looking forward to some possible interest rate cuts from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) next year.

He stressed, however, that the BSP will always be data-dependent in making its decisions.

Speaking on ANC's Market Edge, Diokno noted that "things are really looking up" for the Philippine economy, with unemployment falling, inflation easing, and growth expectations beating estimates in the third quarter.

But when asked if it's time for the BSP to start talking about rate cuts, he said, "No, as I said the BSP has always been data-dependent, and you can’t decide on the basis of one or 2 observations."

"It’s got to be, as Governor Eli (Remolona) said, we have to make sure that things are really--inflation’s really under control."

"Let’s wait for that policy decision. We will have a last meeting this December, and maybe I’m looking forward to some possible cuts maybe next year," he said.

Remolona earlier said the central bank may pause or hike the country’s key policy rate in its December 14 meeating.

“The risks are still there, so we have to assess the situation. So I think it’s premature to [say] that we will start or ease,” Remolona said.



The BSP in November kept the interest rate at 6.5 percent, after making an off-cycle rate hike late in October.

--ANC, 7 December 2023