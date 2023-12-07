Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Thursday said he serves at the pleasure of the president amid rumors that Congressman Ralph Recto is set to replace him.

"I serve at the pleasure of the president. I will work until, as long as I’m needed in the government," he said when asked about whether or not retirement is on the horizon for him.

Asked if the president is still happy with his work, Diokno answered, "I think so, yes."

A news outfit reported earlier this year that Diokno would head the Maharlika Investment Corp, and Recto would replace him in Finance.

Diokno promptly shut down these rumors, which circulated before the Palace announced that Rafael Consing Jr was going to head the Maharlika Investment Corporation.

Recto, who currently sits as Congressman of Batangas' 6th district, headed the National Economic and Development Authority during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

--ANC, 7 December 2023