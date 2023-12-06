Watch more on iWantTFC

The Bureau of Customs exceeded its collection target last month by 1.5 percent or P1.09 billion, its head said on Wednesday.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said based on their initial report, the agency collected P75.338 billion in November, higher than the target P74.249 billion. This is still subject to the validation of the Bureau of Treasury.

Rubio attributed this to the efficiency of tax collection and properly identifying the forfeited goods involved.

“Mga assessment… are really doing great in assessing the goods that are coming in,” he told reporters.

“Ang pinakamalaking pinanggagalingan ng revenue ay fuel. Oil importations natin."

From January to end-November 2023, he said BOC also surpassed its goal of P795.966 billion by 2.2 percent or around P17.685 billion, which means the agency hit P813.61 billion during the period of 11 months.

Compared to the same period last year, he said BOC’s revenue collection rose by 3.09 percent or about P24 billion.

Rubio is confident BOC will reach its collection target for the year at P974.2 billion.

“Well, I think we are on track… habang tumatakbo ang buwan, medyo nakikita natin every month nagkakaroon tayo ng surplus. May isa lang tayo na medyo minimal ang, parang kinapos lang ng kaunti,” he said.