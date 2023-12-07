Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Direct selling company Avon is helping its representatives or "Avon Ladies" sell more products in the digital age.

Speaking on ANC's Business Roadshow, Avon Philippines and Asia PAcific Marketing Director Anna Garces said they have come up with digital brochures to help their agents make more sales as customers are buying more items online.

Garces said some of their sellers are now even selling their products on livetsreaming platforms like TikTok to reach more clients.

The executive also said they want to boost their presence on major e-commerce platforms.

--ANC, 7 December 2023