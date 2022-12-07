Home > Business PH shares join regional slump; analyst cites profit taking ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2022 10:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares joined a regional slump on Wednesday, even after the release of the country’s improving jobs numbers. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/business/12/07/22/ph-unemployment-rate-falls-to-45-pct-in-october/entertainment/12/07/22/sza-unveils-track-list-for-upcoming-sophomore-album/video/news/12/07/22/pdea-official-2-agents-nabbed-in-buy-bust-in-taguig/entertainment/12/07/22/taylor-swift-steady-on-billboard-top-spot-on-6th-week/video/business/12/07/22/consumer-group-sees-increase-in-power-rates