Consumer group sees rise in power rates, as San Miguel-Meralco deal ends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2022 10:12 PM

Electricity prices across the Philippine island of Luzon expected to rise after a San Miguel Corporation subsidiary ends its energy supply deal with power distributor Meralco.

Advocates say it would have been more beneficial to consumers if regulators had granted the two parties’ plea for a temporary hike amid higher fuel prices. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2022
