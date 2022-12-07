Home > Business Consumer group sees rise in power rates, as San Miguel-Meralco deal ends ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2022 10:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Electricity prices across the Philippine island of Luzon expected to rise after a San Miguel Corporation subsidiary ends its energy supply deal with power distributor Meralco. Advocates say it would have been more beneficial to consumers if regulators had granted the two parties’ plea for a temporary hike amid higher fuel prices. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight San Miguel Corporation Meralco electricity power rates power rate hike ERC /news/12/07/22/time-magazine-names-zelensky-person-of-the-year/video/news/12/07/22/congress-urged-scrap-proposed-maharlika-wealth-fund/video/news/12/07/22/ilang-senador-panukalang-wealth-fund-dapat-suriing-mabuti/life/12/07/22/ph-bet-mickey-yatar-gears-up-for-red-bull-dance-your-style-2022-finals/news/12/07/22/ca-approves-new-ph-ambassador-to-china