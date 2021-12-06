Home  >  Business

PH shares climb ahead of unemployment, inflation data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2021 12:06 AM

Today marked the Philippine Stock Exchange's return to its pre-pandemic trading hours, from 9:30 in the morning to three in the afternoon.

While there was a technical glitch before the end of the session, it didn't stop investors from buying up stocks. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2021
 
