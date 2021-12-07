Watch more on iWantTFC

Only 77 areas nationwide remain under granular lockdowns, as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the interior department said.

These areas are home to 99 households or 272 individuals, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told President Rodrigo Duterte in a meeting on Monday night that aired only on Tuesday.

The Cordillera region accounts for most of the granular lockdown areas at 33.

Eight other lockdown areas are in Metro Manila, affecting 26 households or 70 individuals, Año said.

“Ibig sabihin nito ay epektibo ang ginagawa nating Alert Level System at patuloy na bumababa ang kaso ng ating COVID,” he said.

(This means the Alert Level System we are implementing is effective and our COVID cases continue to go down.)

The government started testing granular lockdowns with a 5-level alert system in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better contain coronavirus infections and spur business activity.

Some 31,000 people were under granular lockdowns in early November, the interior department reported.

Año, in Monday's meeting with Duterte, noted the declining violations of health protocols, including 44,905 instances of improper wearing of masks, 631 mass gatherings, and 19,363 breaches of physical distancing rules.

"Nakita po natin sa loob ng isang linggo ay halos bumaba ng kalahati ang mga violators ng ating public health standard," Año said. "Kaya maganda po itong manifestation. Ang ibig sabihin po ay sumusunod ang ating mga kababayan."

(We saw that in a week, the number of violators of our public health standard was almost halved.)

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News