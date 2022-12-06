Home > Business PSEi soars despite higher November inflation ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2022 11:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares outperformed the rest of Asia even after the release of the country’s hotter-than-expected inflation data for November. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/12/06/22/lawmakers-hit-restoration-of-depeds-confidential-funds/video/news/12/06/22/concerns-expressed-over-proposed-sovereign-wealth-fund/video/business/12/06/22/ph-inflation-soars-to-8-pct-in-november/entertainment/12/06/22/look-donny-belle-in-stunning-dubai-desert-snaps/sports/12/06/22/pacquiao-continues-training-despite-ex-ref-controversy