PH inflation soars to 8 pct in November

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2022 11:18 PM

Inflation is red hot in the Philippines as it hits a 14-year high in November. The country’s central bank expects this to cool down soon, but the World Bank is not as optimistic. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2022
 
