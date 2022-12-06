Home > Business Grab, pinagpapaliwanag ng LTFRB sa umano'y dagdag-singil sa pasahe ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2022 07:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pinatawag ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ang Grab Philippines para ipaliwanag ang umano'y dagdag nilang singil sa pasahe. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Martes, 6 Disyembre 2022. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Grab transportasyon transportation LTFRB surge commuter motorista dagdag pasahe fare structure /news/12/06/22/joel-villanueva-maharlika-fund-bill-not-a-marcos-priority/video/entertainment/12/06/22/heaven-peralejo-nagpapa-sexy-nga-ba-sa-projects/sports/12/06/22/pvl-chery-tiggos-paat-is-mvp-vander-weide-named-top-import/news/12/06/22/philippines-halts-ofw-deployment-to-india/video/entertainment/12/06/22/fpjs-batang-quiapo-handog-ng-abs-cbn-sa-2023