Grab, pinagpapaliwanag ng LTFRB sa umano'y dagdag-singil sa pasahe

Posted at Dec 06 2022 07:50 PM

Pinatawag ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ang Grab Philippines para ipaliwanag ang umano'y dagdag nilang singil sa pasahe. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Martes, 6 Disyembre 2022
 

