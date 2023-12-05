Home > Business Cooler PH inflation pushes Philippine shares higher to 6,308 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine inflation eased in November to 4.1 percent from October’s 4.9 percent. This was mainly due to a slow down in the price increases of food and non-alcoholic beverages. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH economy PH shares stock market inflation