Cooler PH inflation pushes Philippine shares higher to 6,308

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:23 PM

Philippine inflation eased in November to 4.1 percent from October’s 4.9 percent.

This was mainly due to a slow down in the price increases of food and non-alcoholic beverages. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023
