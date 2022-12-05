Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to 6,442 ahead of inflation print release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2022 11:34 PM

Philippine shares extended their losing streak to a third straight day as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of the country’s latest inflation print. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2022
