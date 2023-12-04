Home > Business PH bond market performed well in 2023: PDEx chief ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 04 2023 05:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx) CEO Antonino Nakpil said the Philippine bond market performed well this year despite economic uncertainties and some companies holding back fundraising. He also noted that indicators point to an improved environment for the bond market in 2024. --ANC, 4 December 2023 PH to offer tax-free retail dollar bonds to OFWs: BTr BPI lists its biggest bond issue ever Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: bonds bond market corporate bonds treasury bonds government bonds