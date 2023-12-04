Home  >  Business

PH bond market performed well in 2023: PDEx chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2023 05:27 PM

MANILA -- Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx) CEO Antonino Nakpil said the Philippine bond market performed well this year despite economic uncertainties and some companies holding back fundraising.

He also noted that indicators point to an improved environment for the bond market in 2024.

--ANC, 4 December 2023
