DOTr has no plans to curb public transport this month: consultant

The Department of Transportation will not limit the public transport system this month, its senior consultant said Wednesday, despite the potential spike in COVID-19 cases due to upcoming holiday gatherings.

"Kung ano iyong mayroon tayo ngayon, iyan ang mag-i-exist, unless mayroong panibagong panuntunan ang IATF," DOTr consultant Alberto Suansing said in a public briefing.

(Whatever we have right now, that will continue to exist unless the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 releases new guidelines.)

