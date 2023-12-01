x

Gas prices up, diesel down next week: DOE

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2023 09:20 AM

Gasoline prices are set to go up while diesel prices will go down next week, a Department of Energy official said Friday. 

Rodela Romero, Director III of the Oil Industry Management Bureau, said gasoline prices could go up by P0.25-P0.45 per liter while diesel prices will go down P0.25-P0.40 per liter next week. 

Kerosene prices may have no movement or go up by P0.10 per liter. 

Romero said speculation on further oil production cuts by major oil-producing nations led to price volatility. 

A storm in the Black Sea near the Kazakhstan oil depot, a weaker US dollar and lower US oil inventory also affected pricing. 
