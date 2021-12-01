PH shares plunge 3.5 pct to 6,900 as Omicron fears linger
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 01 2021 11:49 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, PSEI, Philippine Stock Exchange Index, PH shares, PH economy, stock market
- /entertainment/12/02/21/baldwin-denies-pulling-trigger-in-rust-shooting
- /overseas/12/02/21/facebook-hits-anti-vaccine-campaign-harassing-doctors
- /entertainment/12/02/21/movie-review-marvel-goes-meditative-in-eternals
- /sports/12/02/21/juico-rejects-witch-hunt-claim-petrov-knows-truth
- /news/12/02/21/isko-stopping-smuggling-of-agri-products-a-priority