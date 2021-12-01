x

PH shares plunge 3.5 pct to 6,900 as Omicron fears linger

Posted at Dec 01 2021 11:49 PM

The Philippine stock market fell on the first day of December due to panic-selling, as the threat of the Omicron variant continued to dampen investor sentiment. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2021
