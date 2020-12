Philippines easing age limits 'to invite families to visit malls'

Watch also in iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response eased age restrictions on going out "to invite families to visit the malls again," Malacañang said Tuesday, as authorities sought to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday local governments may come up with ordinances that would allow minors to go to malls as long as they are accompanied by their parents.

The guidelines from local governments will prevent children from becoming "super spreaders" of the virus, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Pero talaga pong napakadami ng walang trabaho dahil dito sa pandemyang ito. Ang kinakailangan po natin habang hinihintay natin ang bakuna eh we need to live with the virus at kaya po natin iyan kung pangangalagaan natin ang ating mga buhay para tayo po ay makapaghanapbuhay," he told reporters.

"It’s really to invite families to visit the malls again dahil ngayon po talaga maski tayo ay nagluwag na, maluluwag po talaga ang mga malls," he said.

Watch part of his briefing here.