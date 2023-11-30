Home > Business Presyo ng gasolina namumurong tumaas sa susunod na linggo ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 07:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Binabantayan pa kung tataas ang presyo ng liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sa Biyernes, Disyembre 1, habang namumurong ang dagdag-presyo sa gasolina sa susunod na linggo. May paalala naman ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sa mga jeepney operator na ayaw pa ring mag-consolidate bago matapos ang taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 30 Nobyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news busina gasolina diesel kerosene LPG LTFRB jeepney modernization program