Presyo ng gasolina namumurong tumaas sa susunod na linggo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 07:48 PM

Binabantayan pa kung tataas ang presyo ng liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sa Biyernes, Disyembre 1, habang namumurong ang dagdag-presyo sa gasolina sa susunod na linggo. May paalala naman ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sa mga jeepney operator na ayaw pa ring mag-consolidate bago matapos ang taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 30 Nobyembre 2023

