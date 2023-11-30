GoTyme says to provide 'premium' banking to the masses

Watch more on iWantTFC

Most of the Philippines' largest banks are focused on corporate investment banking instead of the consumer market, the head of digital bank GoTyme said on Thursday.

This leaves a lot of room for digital banks, said GoTyme President and CEO Nathaniel Clark.

He said less than 5 percent of adults avail of credit from banks, less than 3 percent get insurance, and less than 1 percent make investments. The 5 percent that gets credit from banks also get other premium financial services, Clark said.

"Our plan at GoTyme bank is essentially to democratize premium banking," Clark said.

The company can afford to do this because its costs are much lower compared to traditional banks, he said.