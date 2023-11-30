British businessmen optimistic about extension of lower tariffs on pork

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- British businessmen are optimistic about an extension of the Philippine government order that lowered tariffs on pork.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order No. 10, which has benefited the British pork industry, expires at the end of the year.

British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson told ANC United Kingdom's pork has significantly helped with food security and the fight against inflation in the Philippines.

--ANC, 30 November 2023