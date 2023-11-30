Home > Business British businessmen optimistic about extension of lower tariffs on pork ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 04:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- British businessmen are optimistic about an extension of the Philippine government order that lowered tariffs on pork. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order No. 10, which has benefited the British pork industry, expires at the end of the year. British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson told ANC United Kingdom's pork has significantly helped with food security and the fight against inflation in the Philippines. PH, UK seek stronger trade on meat products --ANC, 30 November 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: pork swine tariffs