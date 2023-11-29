Summit Media 'consolidating' brands, dabbling in AI

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Summit Media, which stopped publishing magazines in 2018, said it is seeing good traction in its digital pivot.

Summit Media COO Howard Go said they plan to consolidate their 12 brands to focus on 6 core brands "that have the biggest potential."

Go said the company is "dabbling" into generative AI but does not want to be dependent on the new technology.

"I think it is a technology that we would be foolish not to pay attention to," Go said.

He said it is unlikely that AI will be generating a lot of stories for Summit Media as the company values its credibility.

"It will take AI many years to have the credibility that media in general has," Go added.