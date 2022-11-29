Home > Business PSEi logs highest close in over 2 months ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2022 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The rally at the Philippine Stock Exchange continues for a sixth straight day. The main index also logged its highest close in over two months. Michelle Ong tells us why in this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, PSEi, Philippine Stock Exchange Read More: Philippine Stock Exchange PSEi Philippine Stock Exchange rally Philippine Stock Exchange index /sports/11/30/22/mma-vera-vows-to-put-aliakbari-to-sleep/sports/11/30/22/pba-kings-fiberxers-slug-it-out-for-third-seed/business/11/30/22/marcos-jrs-christmas-wish-keep-power-rates-steady/news/11/29/22/labor-groups-handa-sa-malawakang-rally-sa-bonifacio-day/news/11/29/22/naia-3rd-most-stressful-airport-sa-rehiyon-ayon-sa-travel-blog