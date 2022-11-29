Home  >  Business

ANC

PSEi logs highest close in over 2 months

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2022 11:24 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The rally at the Philippine Stock Exchange continues for a sixth straight day. The main index also logged its highest close in over two months. Michelle Ong tells us why in this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 29, 2022
Read More:  Philippine Stock Exchange   PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange rally   Philippine Stock Exchange index  