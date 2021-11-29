Home  >  Business

PH shares pare losses to stay at 7,200

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 11:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell for a third straight day amid concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

It managed to pare losses at the close to stay at the 7,200 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  