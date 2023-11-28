Watch more on iWantTFC

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Hostages families on Monday in Jerusalem.

The owner of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk was on an unusual visit to Israel, during a four-day pause to the fighting, and held a live online discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Essentially these people have been fed propaganda since they were children. And it's remarkable what humans are capable of if they're fed falsehoods, from when they are children, they will think that the murder of innocent people is a good thing. That is how much propaganda can affect people's minds," he said.

Musk has himself been accused of incitement after agreeing on Nov. 15 with a post that falsely claimed Jews were stoking hatred against white people.

Last month, as the war raged, Musk proposed using Starlink to support communication links in the blackout-hit Gaza enclave with "internationally recognized aid organizations" but Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi objected, saying "Hamas will use it (Starlink) for terrorist activities".

However in a new tack on Monday, Karhi said Israel and Musk had reached an agreement in principle whereby "Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip".

(Production: Roleen Tafakji)