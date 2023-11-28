Home > Business 'It's remarkable what humans are capable of if they're fed falsehoods,' says Elon Musk in Jerusalem Reuters Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:47 AM | Updated as of Nov 28 2023 10:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Hostages families on Monday in Jerusalem. The owner of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk was on an unusual visit to Israel, during a four-day pause to the fighting, and held a live online discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 11 more Gaza hostages released as Israel-Hamas truce extended “Essentially these people have been fed propaganda since they were children. And it's remarkable what humans are capable of if they're fed falsehoods, from when they are children, they will think that the murder of innocent people is a good thing. That is how much propaganda can affect people's minds," he said. Musk has himself been accused of incitement after agreeing on Nov. 15 with a post that falsely claimed Jews were stoking hatred against white people. IBM pulls ads from Elon Musk's X over pro-Nazi posts Last month, as the war raged, Musk proposed using Starlink to support communication links in the blackout-hit Gaza enclave with "internationally recognized aid organizations" but Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi objected, saying "Hamas will use it (Starlink) for terrorist activities". However in a new tack on Monday, Karhi said Israel and Musk had reached an agreement in principle whereby "Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip". (Production: Roleen Tafakji) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Elon Musk X Twitter Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war conflict