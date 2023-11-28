Asia-Pacific businesses to spend about $40 billion on AI in next 2 years: IBM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Businesses in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to spend more than $40 billion on artificial intelligence (AI) in the next 2 years, an official from tech giant IBM said Tuesday.

IBM Asia Pacific general manager Paul Burton told ANC's Market Edge that feedback has been "great" for Watson X, their AI development platform that aims to help businesses build AI models.

"Eighty percent of CEOs in region are either implementing or looking for use cases to implement," Burton said.

"The Philippines is no different, significant businesses here are looking at it everyday and trying to figure out, you know, where they’re gonna employ it for the greatest effect...in Manila, there’s tremendous amount of use cases and active discussion with banking in particular," he said.

The executive explained that generative AI can be useful in writing code and providing customer service.

"Businesses spend a tremendous amount of money on programmers to write millions and millions of lines of code each year. Imagine if you could achieve a 60,70, 80 percent productivity improvement by using generative AI to write that code for you," he said.

"We’re not eliminating programmers, what we’re doing is making them more productive," he noted.

Burton said companies that get into generative AI will see productivity in their business grow by leaps and bounds.

"Companies that don’t just stick their toe in water, but fully embrace it and go all in with it, they’re gonna open a discontinuous performance gap versus the companies that are a little bit more cautious about it."

"And once that performance gap is opened between companies that fully embrace it and those that are looking for incremental change, it’s gonna be very hard to close that gap. So getting in first and going all in makes a difference."

--ANC, 28 November 2023