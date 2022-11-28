Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipinos tend to spend more when shopping online during sale events as evidenced by the uptick in parcel deliveries, Ninja Van Philippine Chief Commercial Officer Sabina Vergara said on Monday.

Ninja Van prepares for the influx of holiday orders as early as the start of the year, Vergara told ANC.

"Filipinos really love to shop and they go online shopping because the culture here for online shopping has always been a savings event," she said.

Meanwhile, online platform Tiktok and its new shop feature support the Filipinos' impulse buying tendencies also known as “budol mentality,” she added.

“There’s a lot of what I would say, the budol mentality… That’s the kind of behavior we’re seeing to grow with the Tiktok space,” she said.

To cater to delivery demand, Vergara said Ninja Van is employing automation including its facility in Cabuyao, Laguna which can process up to 20,000 parcels per hour, Vergara said.