EU wants to help more PH MSMEs sell more products in Europe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2023 11:04 PM

The European Union (EU) is lending a helping hand to micro, small, and medium enterprises in the Philippines through its ARISE Plus program. 

The program aims to foster inclusive economic growth by giving small businesses a chance to sell their products to Europe by helping them formulate export marketing plans.

--ANC, 27 November 2023
