Home > Business EU wants to help more PH MSMEs sell more products in Europe ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 11:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The European Union (EU) is lending a helping hand to micro, small, and medium enterprises in the Philippines through its ARISE Plus program. The program aims to foster inclusive economic growth by giving small businesses a chance to sell their products to Europe by helping them formulate export marketing plans. --ANC, 27 November 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: ARISE Plus MSMEs