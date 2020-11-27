Home  >  Business

Businesses bet on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Filipinos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 11:40 PM

Despite uncertainties several Philippine businesses bet big on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as they procure 2.6 million of its doses to benefit over a million Filipinos. The Philippines' vaccine czar however notes the country is working to get vaccines from all possible sources. Warren de Guzman has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 27, 2020
