Airport authorities expecting to see holiday travel rush

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Philippine officials on Saturday said they are now preparing for the expected holiday exodus as holiday travels peak next month.

With Christmas a month away, the country has been seeing an increase in local and international travels, said Bryan Co, assistant senior general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

Co told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that they expect a 10 to 15 percent increase in passenger volume at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"Iyan na po ang pinaghahandaan ng MIAA at ng mga airlines," he said.

The NAIA currently caters to about 100,000 passengers arriving and departing daily on both domestic and international flights.

The Philippine Ports Authority, meanwhile, has activated its "Oplan Ligtas na Biyahe" in anticipation of the holiday exodus this Christmas

"Handa na ang mga pantalan natin na-activate na po natin ang mga help desk 24/7 ang operate niyan," said Jay Santiago, general manager of the Philippine Ports Authority.

—TeleRadyo, Nov. 26, 2022