MANILA - The Philippines and India should explore many "untapped" segments for collaboration such as in healthcare and agriculture, a stakeholder said Friday.

Nations should also revisit trade agreements to improve and make up for lost time during the pandemic, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Philippines president Mukesh Adjani told ANC.

"India could basically participate and share its technology and programs so that our productivity in Agri would keep the country and its food security safe and hopefully we can build on that," Adjani said.

"Opportunities are here. Many of the sectors have been untapped. I think the focus on many collaborations between the two governments still needs to be worked on," he added.

India, for example, can share its knowledge in food security such as rice production as well as in the health sector, he said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Indian Business Council earlier said in May majority of its members here do not plan to close down despite the COVID-19 pandemic.