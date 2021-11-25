Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Globe Telecom said it is set to place kiosks in malls, terminals, and train stations nationwide that will help customers shop for their necessities and pay bills in cash.

Through their EasyHub kiosks, customers will be able to pay bills and buy prepaid cards and SIM cards, Globe said.

“We’ve seen a market for this,” Globe Head of Retail Design and Portfolio Growth Mic Coson said in an interview on ANC’s “Headstart.”

“It’s like buying online, buying through your Shopee, through your Lazada, but now we are putting it in a physical format wherein we are capturing the traditional mallgoers here in the Philippines."

"At the end of the day the Philippines is still a mall-centric culture so we want to combine the online and then the mall-centric culture in such a way that it will still be a liveable experience for the Filipinos,” he said.

The valuation of GCash, Globe’s fintech arm, reached $2 billion amid the pandemic, as mobility restrictions pushed more people to make payments online.

But Coson said a large portion of the Philippine market remains “digitally hesitant,” and these are the ones they hope to attract with the EasyHub kiosks.

“There’s a big market of the Philippines that are digitally hesitant so we have to educate them, our customers that there is a platform that you can pay online. But in doing that there will be a habituation period wherein we need to teach our customers that there’s a possibility that there’s an [ease] of paying online.”

“So in our EasyHub platforms, in our EasyHub stores, there will be a digital ambassador that will teach customers that there’s an application that you can use, but during that time of you learning how to do it, you can still use Easy Hub.”

“So it’s an option and it’s a transition to your full autonomy of being digitally savvy,” he explained.

--ANC, 25 November 2021