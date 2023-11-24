SM Investment says optimistic about growth prospects

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- SM Investments Corporation on Friday said it is optimistic about its growth prospects in the fourth quarter and in 2024.

Tim Daniels, the conglomerate's investor relations officer, said Filipinos continue to spend despite high interest rates and inflation, even on discretionary items.

"So the fastest-growing areas for us in our department stores for example, or in our specialty stores, is actually in areas like fashion, or shoes or accessories, it’s on clothing for children or it’s in toys, it’s in things for people’s pets, it’s in cosmetics and beauty."

"And these are not areas that people spend on when they’re feeling very financially stressed," he noted.

Daniels also said they are continuing to expand their footprint across the country.

"When we look at the different provinces, we see a lot of opportunity. There is higher income growth, higher (gross domestic product) growth in many provinces, there’s improved connectivity. Infrastructure is going in. We see good education levels in many of these provinces. And do it is right for expanding our businesses into them.

--ANC, 24 November 2023